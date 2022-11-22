Crypto exchange Swyftx hunts funding, flags bridging round – The Australian Financial Review

“This capital would be used to build with confidence during the downturn. We have engaged advisors in this regard.”The brief mention of a funding round has put the frights through investors, who realise it’s not a great time for a crypto exchange to be passing its cap around for fresh funds.The advisor is understood to be Spartan Group, a specialist blockchain investment and advisory firm based in Singapore and Hong Kong, which has started approaching potential investors on Swyftx’s behalf.The funding round comes only three months after Swyftx laid off 74 employees, the equivalent of 21 per cent of its workforce at the time, and less than six months after it merged with online share trading platform Superhero.Investor sources said Swyftx still owed Superhero’s former owners $55 million as part of the transaction signed in June.At the time of the merger, Superhero and Swyftx said they would create a $1.5 billion player with 800,000 customers, one in the race to build a “super app”. Swyftx was said to have grown its user base by six times to 600,000 users in the 12 months to June.Market conditions have changed dramatically since, with FTX’s downfall casting a shadow over other players in the industry. The long-term consequences of its failure on the wider industry is unclear, however it’s created short-term disruption that could prove unhelpful to other players trying to raise capital.