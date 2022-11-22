Crypto exchange has substantial 'missing' assets, FTX lawyer says – The Washington Post

Comment on this storyCommentA lawyer for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said at a bankruptcy hearing on Tuesday that “a substantial amount of assets” belonging to the company have “either been stolen or are missing.”In an earlier bankruptcy filing, the company said it owes its top 50 creditors more than $3 billion.The comments about missing assets came from FTX attorney James Bromley in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, which held a hearing for the fallen crypto giant.Same Bankman-Fried charmed Washington. Then his crypto empire imploded.At the hearing Bromley also described FTX as a company “run by inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals,” adding that “some or all of them were also compromised individuals.” FTX, he said, “is one of the most abrupt and difficult company collapses in the history of corporate America.”FTX filed for bankruptcy earlier this month after a bank run caused a liquidity crisis. Shortly after, the company’s 30-year-old chief executive and co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned. “What we have is a worldwide organization, but an organization that was run effectively as a personal fiefdom of Sam Bankman-Fried,” Bromley told the court.A message left for Bromley’s office at his New York firm of Sullivan & Cromwell was not immediately returned.The Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission have launched probes into FTX. They are investigating whether the exchange skirted rules on safeguarding consumer deposits and relationships with trading affiliates, said four people familiar with the inquiries.FTX investors sue Sam Bankman-Fried and celebrity endorsersThe Southern District of New York’s cybercrime unit has also opened a criminal investigation into FTX, Bromley told the court on Tuesday. Bromley said he is in “constant communication” with that office, as well as the Justice Department, SEC, CFTC and other regulators at the state level and abroad.Bromley said he is fielding requests from lawmakers in both the House and Senate to have John Ray, FTX’s new CEO, testify in December. The Senate Banking Committee, Senate Agriculture Committee and House Financial Services Committee are all planning to hold hearings on the implosion of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire next month.In a filing last week, new FTX chief executive John J. Ray III, who has been brought in to oversee the company’s restructuring, described a firm whose communication and record-keeping were in disarray.“One of the most pervasive failures of the FTX.com business in particular is the absence of lasting records of decision-making,” Ray said.Last week one of the nation’s most prominent lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit, seeking to extract extensive sums from Bankman-Fried and celebrities who appeared in advertisements or otherwise endorsed FTX, including quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, comedian Larry David, NBA star Stephen Curry and tennis star Naomi Osaka.