Crypto exchange giants turn to SA auditors to assure customers their funds are safe | Business – News24

The South African branch of international auditing firm Mazars has secured a raft of big-name cryptocurrency exchange clients looking to assure their customers that their funds are safe. This comes in the wake of FTX’s collapse in November, which saw a run on exchanges as some investors lost confidence in the platforms.The aftermath of FTX’s collapse saw many of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges indicate their intentions now to issue Proof of Reserve (POR) reports – and many of them have since turned to Mazars South Africa for assistance, given their previous work with Luno.Although not perfect, issuing regular POR reports is one way exchanges can demonstrate to customers that they hold their investments on a 1:1 basis. In other words, to reassure customers that their digital assets actually exist.

