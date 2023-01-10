Crypto exchange Coinbase to slash nearly 1000 jobs – Reuters

Jan 10 (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) said on Tuesday it will reduce its workforce by about 950 employees as part of a restructuring plan.A clutch of crypto firms, gripped by an industry-wide downturn that has deepened with the collapse of major exchange FTX, have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent months.Coinbase shares rose 2.9% in premarket trading.Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak DasguptaOur Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.