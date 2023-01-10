Crypto exchange Coinbase to slash nearly 1000 jobs in another … – Mint

As part of a restructuring plan, cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global has announced nearly 1,000 job cuts in another round of layoffs, which is about 18% of the company’s global team strength. Coinbase has cited economic conditions that have adversely impacted crypto companies in a more than year-long industry slump.

The company’s shares rose 3.3% to $39.53 in premarket trading. The largest US crypto exchange said it expects to incur a total of about $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses, according to a statement on Tuesday. The overhaul will be “substantially complete” by the end of the second quarter, it said. More than a trillion dollars was wiped out from the crypto sector last year on rising interest rates and worries of an economic downturn. The slump also forced key industry players such as Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network to shut shop. However, the bigger blow came after larger crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Its swift fall has sparked tough regulatory scrutiny of how major exchanges hold user funds. The crypto world’s woes have continued this year, marked by plunging deposits, layoffs and multiple legal hurdles.

Coinbase in November cut more than 60 jobs in its recruiting and institutional onboarding teams, after slashing 1,100 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, in June.



