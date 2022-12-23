Crypto Employment Hit Over 80K Recruitments Despite Bear Market … – Investing.com

Crypto Employment Hit Over 80K Recruitments Despite Bear Market

Block Research shared that the crypto industry hired 82,200 employees in 2022.Trading and Brokerage accounted for 50% of the total crypto-related employment.Crypto.com laid off a total of 9,564 employees in 2022.

According to data published by Block Research on December 21, the cryptocurrency industry witnessed a rise in the number of employment opportunities despite the market being bearish for most of 2022.

According to the report, the crypto sector hired 82,200 employees in 2022, which is a direct 351% increase in recruitment when compared to 2009’s figure of 18,200. Moreover, as per the breakdown of the employment distribution, maximum hirings emerged from trading and brokerage accounts.

While trading and brokerage recorded the highest share of 50% or 41,136 hirings, the NFT and gaming sector followed after with the third highest employment share of 8%. NFTs have in general experienced a slowdown in 2022, nevertheless, they account for 6,738 hirings.

Meanwhile, CFS noted the second-largest share at 13% with 10,635 recruitments, followed by mining at 5% with 4,286 hirings. Additionally, domains including Infrastructure, DeFi, and Layer-1 created 5% (4,285), 5% (4,096), and 4% (3,376) job opportunities in 2022, respectively.

