Crypto broker Genesis Trading halts redemptions at loan unit

Crypto broker Genesis Trading has suspended redemptions and originations of loans at its lending unit as the impact of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX cascades through the digital asset market.“FTX has created unprecedented market turmoil, resulting in abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity,” the New York-based group said in a statement on Wednesday.Genesis is one of the biggest financial services providers in the crypto market, originating more than $131bn of loans last year. It was hard hit by the failure of Three Arrows, the Singapore crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy in July when its bets on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soured. Court documents showed that Genesis had lent Three Arrows $2.4bn in undercollateralised loans.However, the failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32bn crypto exchange and its sister trading company Alameda Research has sent shockwaves through the industry, with rival exchanges and lenders rushing to soothe fears of contagion in recent days.Genesis said it had hired “the best advisers in the industry to explore all possible options” and would deliver a plan for the lending business next week. “We’re working tirelessly to identify the best solutions for the lending business, including among other things, sourcing new liquidity.”The group’s trading and custody businesses remained fully operational, it added. The trading arm was “independently capitalised and operated — and separate from all other Genesis entities”.Its parent group, Digital Currency Group, which is owned by billionaire Barry Silbert, said there was” no impact on the business operations of DCG and our other wholly owned subsidiaries”.Gemini, another crypto company, said it was “aware” of the situation at Genesis. The group partners with Genesis on a product it offers in providing customers with fixed income-like returns in exchange for lending out their crypto assets.