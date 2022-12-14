Crypto ATM market to reach $5.4B by 2030 – ATM Marketplace

Dec. 14, 2022The cryptocurrency ATM market will reach $5.4 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. It will also grow at a compound annual growth rate of 61.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a press release.Rising awareness of cryptocurrency, especially within the retail space such as Walmart and Circle K will drive growth. Currently, businesses deploy about 23 bitcoin ATMs daily.Other findings include:The hardware segment dominated the market in 2021.The bitcoin segment held the highest market share.Restaurants and hospitality held the highest market share.North American dominated the market.