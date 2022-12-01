Crypto and Capitulation — Is there a silver lining? Watch Market Talks on Cointelegraph – Cointelegraph

On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Magdalena Gronowska, co-founder of Citadel 256 and senior consultant at MetaMesh — a blockchain consultancy and building platform.This week, we take a deep dive into everything that is happening in the crypto space — we get Gronowska’s professional take on Sam Bankman-Fried and the whole FTX saga and also BlockFi’s bankruptcy. Bitcoin (BTC) miners have also had a rough few months with profits slowly dipping. What are the odds of most miners shutting down shop and selling their Bitcoin while still making some profit on it, especially since most of them are currently struggling to manage their debt? How will this impact the rest of the market?During the bull market, there were a lot of synergies formed between energy and Bitcoin mining companies. Has this current extended crypto winter impacted those plans and relationships? We ask Gronowska for her valuable insights into this, as she has had years of experience in the industry and was also the co-founder of Citadel 256, an enterprise-scale Bitcoin mining company.In light of all the recent negative stories coming out of the crypto industry, from Terra to FTX and collapsing exchanges, how far back has this pushed mass adoption and institutional investors? Has the confidence in the industry been forever broken? Crypto advocates, for the longest time, have advocated for less or no regulation and been anti-authority and pro-privacy, but in light of recent events, many have come to understand the need for regulations and a certain amount of government oversight. But how much is too much or too little regulation, and what kind of regulations would best benefit crypto investors and also encourage a growing and robust market? Make sure to stay tuned until the end to get all the answers and more. We’ll also be taking your questions and comments throughout the show, so be sure to have them ready to go.Market Talks streams live every Thursday at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm UTC). Each week, we feature interviews with some of the most influential and inspiring people from the crypto and blockchain industry. So, be sure to head on over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube page and smash those Like and Subscribe buttons for all our future videos and updates.