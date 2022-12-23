Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Market ‘Closer and Closer’ To End, Breaks Down Cardano and Two Other A… – The Daily Hodl

A widely followed crypto analyst is laying down a timeline for the end of the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market woes.

Pseudonymous analyst Rekt Capital updates their 329,600 followers on the current BTC bear market timeline relative to last year’s bull market.

“It’s been ~400 days since the BTC Bull Market peak at $69,000

Which means that this Bear Market is getting closer and closer to ending

Historically, BTC Bear Markets find their absolute bottom price approximately 365 days after the previous Bull Market peak.”

With BTC trading for $16,831 at time of writing, Rekt Capital draws a line in the sand for the leading crypto by market cap.

“BTC still below the ~$17150 resistance (blue)

A Monthly Close below ~$17150 would likely further confirm this level as resistance & send BTC back to ~$15400 lows

Another retest of ~$15400 may fail to hold, especially after such a weak reaction since November.”

Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter

Next, the analyst turns their attention to Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA). Unfortunately for ADA holders, Rekt Capital foresees more trouble for the smart contract platform.

“Still more downside likely to come for ADA as there is no major support below for a while

The next major support for ADA is at $0.15

That’s a -40% drop from current prices.”

Rekt Capital then looks at Monero (XMR), a cryptocurrency specifically designed to make transactions untraceable.

“Ranged at highs in the black range for ~1.5 years before distributing

XMR has since turned the Range Low into new resistance to confirm the breakdown

Continued rejection here & XMR could revisit its historical Accumulation Range (green).”

Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter

Finally, Rekt Capital analyzes Basic Attention Token (BAT), predicting that the privacy browser token could drop in price early next year.

“Now challenging the multi-year green Higher Low (HL) support

Historically, Quarterly wicks below the HL have preceded bottoms

If BAT 3 million closes above the green HL by end of year, then it’s possible downside wicking will occur in Q1 2023.”

Source: Rekt Capital/Twitter

Don’t Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get crypto email alerts delivered directly to your inbox



Check Price Action



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram



Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Check Latest News Headlines



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Sensvector/world01