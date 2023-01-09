Crypto Analyst: 30% USDC Invested in Government Market Fund By … – Investing.com

© Reuters. Crypto Analyst: 30% USDC Invested in Government Market Fund

Crypto Analyst John Paul Koning, who was intrigued by the findings of the Circle’s attestation report, took to Twitter to explain the reserve fund assets of USDC stablecoin. Koning examined the reports which showed that 30% of USDC’s reserves, approximately $12.79 billion, were invested in the government money market fund.

Circle's most recent attestation report shows 30% of USDC's reserves – or $12.79 billion – are invested in its government money market fund, the Circle Reserve Fund, managed by BlackRock (NYSE:). This is up from 0% in October.https://t.co/ovcIMrezzM pic.twitter.com/1zNeyKue7K— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) January 8, 2023

