Crossett Man Tracy Wright Jr. Sentenced To Over 5 Years In Federal Prison For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Tracy Wright Jr., age 25, of Crossett, Arkansas, was sentenced on June 30, 2020 to 70 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for one count of being a Felon In Possession of a Firearm. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.

On or about July 27, 2019, deputies with the Ashley County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Crossett Police Department encountered Wright, a convicted felon. Upon contact with law enforcement, Wright was immediately recognized by law enforcement, who were aware of an active warrant that had been issued for Wright’s arrest. After Wright was taken into custody, a search of his persons resulted in officer’s locating two handguns in his pants pocket.

Wright was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2019, and entered a guilty plea in January of 2020.

This case was prosecuted as a part of the Department of Justice=s Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative, which is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of firearms and improving the safety of residents in the Western District of Arkansas. Participants in the initiative include federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office, the Crossett Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Fire, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case for the United States.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE