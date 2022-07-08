Cross-Country Meth Conspiracy Halted in Washington County

Cross-Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Halted in Washington County

Guy Bowman Conspired to Traffick Over 200 Pounds of Meth into Southwest Virginia

A former California man, who had recently relocated to Southwest Virginia, was found guilty of conspiracy and drug distribution charges following a three-day jury trial in the United States District Court in Abingdon, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.

Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, of Meadowview, Virginia, formerly of Chino Hills, California, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine as well as one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine trafficking is currently one of the greatest threats to public safety in Southwest Virginia,” United States Attorney Kavanaugh stated today. “This case represents just one example of the successes we are achieving with our partners in Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia, and we will continue to collaborate to identify individuals responsible for distributing large quantities of this deadly substance and bring them to justice.”

“The partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal, state, and local law enforcement is a great instance of how government can effectively work together to crack down on dangerous drug dealers in the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Attorney General Miyares. “Decreasing the volume of crystal methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia by aggressively prosecuting those who intend to distribute illicit drugs like meth is a top priority for my Office. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement partners and will continue to facilitate this dynamic partnership to make Virginian communities safer.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Bowman and Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, operated their meth trafficking business in Washington County from January 2021 through April 2022 and conspired with Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California to bring approximately 200 pounds of crystal methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia for redistribution. At the time of their arrests, over 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $42,000, as well as over $7,000 in currency were seized.

Carr is scheduled for sentencing on October 11, 2022, and Bowman’s sentencing is set for October 14, 2022. At sentencing, both defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum statutory penalty of up to life in prison and/or a fine of up to $10 million.

The investigation of this case is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Virginia State Police, and task force officers from both the Lebanon Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Special Assistant United States Attorney and Virginia Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen and Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today