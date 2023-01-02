Crompton Greaves shares rise 1.05 per cent in Tuesday's trading session

Shares of . rose 1.05 per cent to Rs 347.9 in Tuesday’s trade as of 10:25AM (IST) even as the benchmark Nifty ruled at 18220.2, up 22.75 points.

The scrip had closed at Rs 344.3 in the previous session. The stock quoted a 52-week low of Rs 312.05 and a high of Rs 451.5. The company quoted a market-cap of Rs 21893.54 crore on the BSE.

On BSE, 5,232 shares have changed hands on the counter so far. At its prevailing price, the stock traded at 38.3 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 8.99 per share and 9.65 times its book value. The return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 24.99.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. reported consolidated sales of Rs 1717.8 crore, down 22.53 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported 20.79 per cent YoY de-growth in net profit at Rs 125.79 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical indicators



The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stood at Tuesday. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.