Crompton Greaves shares gain 2.21% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 2.21 per cent higher in Monday’s session at 10:25AM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 339.95 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 344.0 and Rs 336.9, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 451.5 and a 52-week low of 312.05. About 15,280 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 60.45 points at 18165.75, while the BSE Sensex traded 218.45 points higher at 61059.19 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 30 stocks traded the day in the green, while 20 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1717.8 crore, down 8.3 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1873.35 crore and down 22.53 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 125.79 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 2.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 48.16 per cent and MFs 33.13 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 371.43 on January 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 358.4. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.