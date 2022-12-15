Crompton Greaves shares drop 1.38% as Sensex falls

Shares of . traded 1.38 per cent down at Rs 351.2 at 01:14PM (IST) on Thursday, even as BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 484.13 points to 62193.78. The stock had settled at Rs 356.1 in the previous session.

The stock quoted a 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 451.5 and Rs 312.05, respectively.

As per BSE data, total traded volume on the counter till 01:14PM (IST) stood at 01:14PM shares with turnover at Rs 0.27 crore.

At the current price, the stock trades at 39.01 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 8.99 per share and 9.65 times its price-to-book value, the exchange data showed.

A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher share price today because of growth expectations in the future. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

The Beta value of the stock, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 0.82.

Promoters held 2.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 48.16 per cent and DIIs 45.21 per cent.