Crompton Greaves shares down 1.34% as Nifty falls

Shares of . rose 1.34 per cent to Rs 332.1 in Monday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 339.4 and low of Rs 331.1, respectively, during the day. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 451.5 and low of Rs 312.05. As of 01:12PM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 160,834 shares with a traded value of Rs 5.38 crore, according to NSE. The stock had closed at Rs 336.6 in the previous session. The scrip has declined -4.31 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped -3.82 per cent during the same period. According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 36.84 while price-to-book ratio stood at 9.65. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the Electronics/Electricals industry. Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 37.27 per cent and 32.58 per cent, respectively. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 1717.8 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 8.3 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1873.35 crore and down 22.53 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1401.99 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 125.79 crore, down 20.79 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.