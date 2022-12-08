Crompton Greaves shares down 0.35% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of . traded 0.35 per cent down in Thursday’s trade at 12:53PM (IST). Around 9,742 shares changed hands on the counter.

The scrip opened at Rs 357.95 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 358.1 and Rs 351.85, respectively, in the session so far. The stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 451.5 and a 52-week low of Rs 312.05.

As per BSE, the total market cap of the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. stood at Rs 22494.46 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1717.8 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, down 8.3 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 1873.35 crore and down 22.53 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 1401.99 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 125.79 crore, down 20.79 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, domestic institutional investors held 32.58 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 37.27 per cent and the promoters 0.0 per cent.

Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a P/E multiple of 39.35 and a price-to-book ratio of 9.65. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. belongs to the Electronics/Electricals industry.