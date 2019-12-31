CRMLS to Begin 2020 As First MLS Serving 100,000+ As Ventura, Pasadena, and Palm Springs Vote to Participate

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (STL.News) – With new votes from the Boards of Directors of the Pasadena-Foothills Association of REALTORS® and the Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS®, along with the previously announced vote from Ventura County MLS, California Regional MLS is proud to announce it will become the first MLS to serve over 100,000 real estate professionals come January 2020.

CRMLS will offer its listing data, technology products, services including compliance and licensing, training, and 7-days-a-week customer support to members of each new Association.

These benefits are the same as those offered currently to CRMLS’s 98,000 users across the state of California. With the January 2020 addition of members from these Associations, CRMLS will reach over 100,000 real estate professional users.

“This is an unprecedented day for CRMLS,” said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. “It’s a huge honor to serve the nation’s largest MLS constituent of real estate professionals. I know everyone here is excited to start working with our new users in Ventura, Pasadena, and Palm Springs.”

“I am excited for our subscribers and participants to take full advantage of the enhanced products, exceptional training, extended customer service hours, and expanded MLS coverage area offered through CRMLS,” said Ventura County MLS CEO Wyndi Austin. “We value the partnership and look forward to collaborating to bring the very best to our subscribers and participants.”

“This year, our motto has been Members First. The MLS is the most important resource for our members, and we have an obligation to provide them with the best support, tools, and data. We strongly believe that collaborating with CRMLS to support our members is a win-win,” noted PFAR President Lisa Diaz.

“We’re looking forward to gaining access to everything CRMLS has to offer,” said Palm Springs Regional CEO Tricia Moore. “Our members deserve the best MLS solution on the market, and we’re confident that joining CRMLS is the right move.”

New users from all three Associations can anticipate having their MLS services transferred as of January 2020. All users currently on FBS’s Flexmls system will continue to use Flexmls.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation’s largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 98,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.