Creditors to approve Religare Finvest plan for 1-time settlement

Mumbai: Creditors to Religare Finvest RFL ) are all set to approve a one-time settlement plan in the first week of October after State Bank of India finally gave the go-ahead to the proposal this week.

State

() is the third-biggest lender to RFL. Two lenders – and Bank of India – are now in the final stages of approving the proposal, following which banks will give the formal assent, three people familiar with the developments said.

“SBI, which has 11% of the debt, approved the plan just yesterday. With this, the biggest hurdle is out of the way,” said a person familiar with the plans. “The two other lenders remaining are also meeting internally to give their approvals. October 10 has been set as the date for signing the joint lenders’ agreement.”

RFL owes ?5,344 crore to more than a dozen lenders, led by

(BoB). It has offered to settle these claims with an immediate payment of ?2,320 crore, a 57% haircut for secured creditors.

Despite being approved by a majority of creditors, the plan was stuck as the SBI external committee, which vets such proposals, was reluctant to give a go-ahead.

“The committee had its concerns regarding the issues surrounding the company, especially since the previous promoters are under investigation for fraud. Then the offer itself was too low with a huge haircut in a settlement case. They had to be convinced that this is the best offer available for now,” said a second person aware of the negotiations.



SBI’s approval was crucial not only because it had a large part of the debt, but also because Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules say all banks must sign off on a one-time settlement plan for it to be passed.

BoI and

are now likely to take a cue from SBI and also approve the plan. BoI and IDBI together control about 9% of the debt.

To be sure, the RFL offer includes cash reserves of ?1,700 crore parked in an escrow account with banks. The remaining funds will be infused by parent

, people familiar with the plan said.