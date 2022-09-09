Former New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union Manager Charged with Embezzlement

(STL.News) A Birmingham man has been charged with devising a scheme to embezzle from his employer, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

A one-count information filed today in United States District Court charges Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, with embezzlement by a credit union employee.

According to the information, between August 2016 and August 2021, while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union as a Manager, Topping embezzled approximately $268,000 from an on-site ATM and from a teller cash drawer at New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union. Topping used the unauthorized funds for personal expenses.

The maximum penalty for embezzlement by a credit union employee is 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case and received assistance from the National Credit Union Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan S. Rummage is prosecuting the case.

An information contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today