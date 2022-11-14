Credit Suisse’s Neelkanth Mishra urges caution, warns of high risk of accidents in global economy

“It is reasonable to expect that nine to 12 months from now, the economic distortions that we are seeing would have started to settle. It would be a bit unwise to prematurely play in the markets for that outcome. Risk of accidents in the global economy remains quite elevated. So I would remain very cautious,” says Mishra, Co-Head of Equity Strategy, Asia Pacific and India Equity Strategist, Securities Research, Credit Suisse

India has emerged as not only the top of the pedestal market but also as an economy. Given what is happening in the world, I guess we are the envy of the world?

Absolutely and the current economic growth momentum is far stronger than what we have from consensus right now. The September quarter GDP growth projections in constant price terms, that is real GDP terms, the three year CAGR that consensus and MPC are forecasting is 2%.

If you see any of the volume indicators, the growth trajectory appears to be far stronger than that. Just to give you a perspective, the total energy demand growth in the September quarter was 7% three year CAGR. Remember, energy demand grows slower than GDP because energy efficiency improves every year. Now there could be some base effect and some coal shortage on September 19, but even after adjusting for that, the underlying economic growth is extremely strong.

We are going to slow down from here like the rest of the world and we are going to see headwinds from slower exports with a lag of maybe six-nine months. We have also raised interest rates in India and of course interest rates are higher globally. All that will mean that economic growth will slow but it is slowing from a much higher level than is currently expected. The sustained growth rate is going to be much stronger than what consensus is currently modelling in.

« Back to recommendation stories

Why do you think it is sustaining and will it sustain because at some point in time, high interest rates will start having impact on affordability. If globally, interest rates go down, will it start having an impact on the way financial investors would be looking at investing in Indian equities?

The point at which actual real world interest rates start to fall could be some time away. Markets can move very quickly. For us, it is as simple as changing some assumptions on sheets but remember that the real world is much slower moving and a lot of the pain from what higher interest rates do is yet to be seen.

There are real estate markets across the world which are going to be under stress with the higher rates. The one very interesting characteristic of economics is that most forces are self adjusting. If you have higher inflation, you raise rates and slow down the economy. Inflation is expected to come down. Almost everyone I know among the younger folks seems to have bought a 50 inch TV during Diwali because the prices have come down so much that demand went up.

Now these are self adjusting forces and it is reasonable to expect that nine to 12 months from now, the economic distortions that we are seeing would have started to settle. It would be a bit unwise to prematurely play in the markets for that outcome because we are going to be on this hill but there is a valley in between and we do not know what happens when you cross that valley and the risk of accidents in the global economy remains quite elevated. So I would remain very cautious.

You have done a lot of explaining how one should read into India valuations. In September, the house view of Credit Suisse was based on historical benchmarks, India market is expensive. But that is not the only way to look at India. What is your view for those who are of the view that India is a great market to invest in but it is like buying silver at the price of gold?

If you think about market levels in three parts, there is the 12-month forward earnings, there is global price to earnings and there is India’s price to earnings premium. I am dividing India’s PE into global PE and India’s premium. Now on the earning side, the outlook for earnings is reasonably robust and the 12-month forward earnings will keep improving from here.

The Indian price to earnings premium is currently at 51% and that is unlikely to expand from here. In all of history it has been higher than this level only for 2% of the time and so it is unwise to bet on this premium expanding. It can expand for a short while but it would be unwise to expect that to happen.

Then we come to the global price of earnings. Given that perhaps the 10-year bond yields in the US may have peaked and therefore the risk free rate is likely to be coming down from here but remember that in the decade before Covid, the average 10-year US bond yield was 2.2 to 2.3% and even after this fall from about 4%, it is likely to settle well above the rates that the markets were used to in the previous decade.

On top of that, the equity risk premium has to be added. So, when you look at the price to earnings, it is the reverse of the effective cost of equity. Cost of equity is a risk free rate plus the equity risk premium but it is the excess return that you expect or you would want from the equity markets.

The equity risk premium is also currently quite low given that global growth rates over the next decade are unlikely to be as robust as what was there in the previous decade and the geopolitical tensions and risks which are now very obviously visible to everyone. The equity risk premium also may rise from here. So if you have higher risk free rates globally and higher equity risk, premium global price to earnings multiples are unlikely to be as high as what we have been used to in the decade before Covid.

The likelihood of the PE multiple premium expansion and the PE multiples being meaningfully higher is quite low. What we are relying on is earnings growth because the confidence of India’s economy is much stronger. In our view, the 15-month long time correction that we have already seen and we have been expecting, which we wrote about in September last year, can run for another 9 to 12 months and I would stay cautious on the risk of global accidents. But once we have seen another year of time correction, then the earnings growth can start to push up the market from where we are.

The average credit growth from large banks –SBI, and even Bank– is 20% plus. Banks are in the business of lending and you borrow only when you are confident either of servicing the loan or you are confident that with the borrowed money you will get more returns. Is this kind of credit growth an indication of animal spirits at the corporate level?

The credit growth by itself not only reflects the fact that growth is robust and that there is more credit available and growth can be stronger, it also shows that banks are seeing a much stronger economy and therefore they are willing to lend. Their risk appetite is improving and it is also dependent on what they are seeing on the ground. So it is a good read on the economy as well.

I totally agree that the underlying economy is very strong, much stronger than what people expect. The one note of caution I would throw in over interpreting the bank numbers is that remember that when we see this kind of a dollar shortage – the dollar has now started to weaken – but when the interest rates are still in dollar terms, anyone who has borrowed in dollars is effectively short the dollar.

Now they did not borrow in dollars because they wanted to short the dollar but now that you have borrowed, you are short the dollar and if the time for a rollover comes and the first option is repaying your dollar debt, you are likely to do that. This is happening to individuals, corporations all over the world and not just in India. When we look at aggregate growth, we need to look beyond just the banking system growth and also at what is happening to external commercial borrowings.

There are many corporations in India – financial and nonfinancial – for whom the dollar cost of debt now is comparable to the rupee cost of debt and it makes sense to repay that and not roll it over. Now this is pressuring our balance of payments. Our reserves once adjusted for forwards and all the banking capital flows have actually fallen much faster than had been expected.

So there is very likely a replacement of external debt with banking debt as well. But in the bigger picture, is this a sign of a strong economy? I agree. Does this give us comfort on forward earnings? Remember that FY22 to FY25, nearly half the earnings in the BSE 100 are going to come from PSUs and private banks and NBFCs and what gives me good comfort is that even after the September quarter results, the bank earnings have revised up. In this globally slowing environment, that is quite an achievement.

Unlike previous global risk-off sharp adjustments, this time around the world has been a very stable place. We have seen a selloff in Bitcoin and a big selloff in the global bond market. The selloff in the bond market is even higher than what we saw post 2008. But despite such massive wealth destruction, why is it that we do not have any casualty yet? Touch wood?

Touch wood, too. But this does not mean that it will not happen. Remember that some of the developments take time to show up. Now there can be mortgage market clips like say teaser rates issued two years back. I recently met an investor whose financing had been at 1.75% in dollar terms two years back, now it came for rollover it was at 5.75%. So remember, that as these financings get due, there are countries where teaser rates were issued at 1.85%, 1.9% for mortgages where the loan to value ratio is 85-90% and there were for two years and now most people took them because they thought it can max go up to 3.5-2.7%; but now in some of those countries, the rates are 5%.

There have been news reports of eastern European countries where mortgage borrowers took loans in different currencies at much lower rates and now their local currencies have depreciated and interest rates have gone up. So as refinancing comes up, that is when things start to break apart. Therefore it is a bit early for us to breathe a sigh of relief and better to remain very cautious because accidents can still happen.

What is very comforting is that most major financial firms are well capitalised and major breakdown in plumbing so far at least is not visible. But remember that real estate and mortgage markets are a very large part of loan books for financial firms and we need to be very careful when thinking through the outcome over the next 12 months.

Now if we are able to navigate the next 9 to 12 months without a major accident, then the up cycle with lower interest rates and cleared up inventory, global good supply chains recovering some perhaps also on the geopolitical side, maybe we can be a bit more constructive. But now, I will remain cautious.

As we look into the future, next 12-18 months what would be the moot point? Last 6-12 months was only about inflation. Could it be growth, could it be a comeback by China? Could it be a comeback in commodity prices?

There were several drivers of uncertainty in the last 12 months. We found that the level of inflation that we could see in the developed world was much higher than what had been anticipated. The fact that Covid controls in China are lasting much longer than had been anticipated, the energy disruptions in Europe were much more than just the gas and the oil but also issues with drought and issues with the repair or maintenance of nuclear power plants in France. The energy crisis became much more skewed and adverse.

In the next 12 months, it is reasonable to assume that China will relax Covid controls that will hopefully improve the consumer demand and consumer sentiment. But let me just throw in a bit of caution there. We completed a big report on Asian demographics recently and we found that as populations age, their government provided social safety nets are not adequate, in terms of the defined benefit contributions or defined benefit payouts as a percentage of GDP being much lower than per capita GDP.

