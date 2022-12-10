CREDIT (CREDIT) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

CREDIT (CREDIT) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has dropped 1.11% to $0.000003624441799.

InvestorsObserver gives CREDIT a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

CREDIT’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.CREDIT price is in a favorable position going forward. With support around $0.00000351909487829247 and resistance at $0.00000366678522180295. This leaves CREDIT with room to run before facing selling pressures.

