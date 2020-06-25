CPD Wanted for Attempt Sex Offense 14th District Shakespeare Chicago

Chicago, IL (STL.News) About This Crime On June 17th, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m., a female was walking home alone in the 1400 Block of Blackhawk St. when an unknown suspect began touching her thigh. When the female victim turned around, the offender placed his hands up her inner thigh under her dress. Victim questioned the offender and the offender fled eastbound.

About the Offender The offender is described as a male white Hispanic 25-35 years of age, 509-510 in height. Offender was wearing a light colored shirt, light colored bottoms and a Chicago baseball cap.

What You Can Do

• Call 911 to report any suspicious persons or activity

• Walk in pairs

• Don’t talk to strangers or approach strange vehicles

• Be aware of your surroundings travel in well lit and populated areas

