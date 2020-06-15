CPD: Mitchell & Ramey Arrested for dragging an Officer by Stolen Vehicle

Chicago, IL (STL.News) Mitchell and Ramey were arrested on June 12th, 2020 shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the area of the 7200 Block of South Green St after being positively identified as the subjects occupying a stolen vehicle. The driver, Mitchell, struck an officer with the 2018 stolen Chevy Malibu and dragged him, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Both offenders subsequently sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a police-involved shooting and were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. One weapon was recovered on scene and both were taken into custody. No further information is available at this time.

