CPD Conduction of DUI Saturation Patrol in 14th (Shakespeare) District Chicago

Chicago, IL (STL.News) The Chicago Police Department will be conducting a DUI Saturation Patrol in the 14th (Shakespeare) District this weekend. The DUI Saturation Patrol will take place Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3 a.m. The purpose of this program is to saturate a pre-designated area with roving police officers that continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with Driving under the Influence (DUI) prior to transporting an alleged into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for Individual Recognizance Bonds (I-Bonds) to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The DUI Saturation Patrol scheduled in the Shakespeare (14th) District on June 6-7, 2020 was cancelled.

