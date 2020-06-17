CPD Community Alert-Motor Vehicle Thefts 3rd District (Grand Crossing)

Chicago, IL (STL.News)

About the Crime:

This alert gives notice to citizens in the 003rd District (Grand Crossing) of reported motor vehicle thefts during the months of May and June. In each of the incidents, the victim parked their vehicle on the street or in a parking lot and up return the vehicle is missing. Incident times and locations are listed below:

Incident times and locations:

2100 Block of East 70th St. on May 26, 2020 between 12:45 P.M. and 1:30 P.M.

7000 Block of South Merrill Ave. on June 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

6900 Block of South Paxton Ave. on June 9, 2020 at 4:30 P.M.

What you can do:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

