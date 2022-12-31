Covid trend, auto sales, US Fed minutes among 7 factors that will drive D-Street this week

Domestic equities are widely expected to kick off the new year on a positive note as the broader outlook for India remains bright, which has brought sustained inflows from home-grown institutional investors.

Trade on Monday could be subdued in the absence of any major triggers, and most global markets, including the US, will be closed for New Year’s eve.

Analysts back home don’t see any runaway rally for stocks as the Covid situation in China poses a threat of spreading to neighbouring countries.

Last week, China eased Covid-19 curbs across various regions in the country.

“Epidemic preventions and controls are entering a new phase…Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” China President Xi Jinping reportedly said.

India on Saturday reported its first case of the new Omicron variant in Gujarat. The highly immune evasive variant has been representing about 41% of the new cases in the US.



The government has issued guidelines to prevent new cases from entering the country. As per the revised guidelines of the aviation ministry, passengers travelling from six countries, including China and Thailand, compulsorily need to produce an RT-PCR negative test report.

“As we start the year 2023, we expect markets to remain sideways in a range in the near term. While fears of recession and the spread of Covid outside China is capping the upside, we are witnessing strong buying at lower levels which are supporting the markets on the downside,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head – retail research at .

The following are the other factors that will play out in the market in the week ahead.

Automobile sales

Automobile companies will release their wholesale sales numbers for December, and investors will keep an eye on them.

Analysts expect the dispatches in December to remain strong on a year-on-year basis, led by continued growth momentum across segments. But on a sequential basis, the dispatches are likely to decline across segments, barring commercial vehicles, due to seasonality and production constraints.

“Our interactions with dealers suggest healthy demand for passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler segments, led by new and refreshed launches, increase in discounts and attractive financing schemes,” brokerage Sharekhan said in its report.

Macroeconomic data

Manufacturing activity data for December by S&P Global across major countries will be released in the week ahead, and investors will closely follow to gauge any major impact of Covid on the sector.

Data showed that China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month despite Beijing loosening Covid restrictions. The Purchasing Managers’ index came in at 47 points, down from November’s 48 and well below the 50-point mark.

India’s manufacturing PMI will be released on Monday, while the same in the US and UK will be released on Tuesday.

US Fed meeting minutes

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s December meeting will be released on Wednesday. Last month, the Fed raised interest rates by 50 bps, lesser than the previous 4 rate hikes. But it had guided for more hikes in 2023, with the officials seeing the policy rate at 5.00-5.25% by the end of 2023.

Investors will track the minutes to gauge the tone of the officials and if some of them favour slowing down rate hikes further.

FII flows

After strong buying in October and November, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) significantly reduced the pace of purchases in December as Covid concerns resurfaced.



In December, FPIs net bought Indian equities worth over $319 million, way lower than the $4.7 billion investment in November. For the full year 2022, FPIs have net sold equities worth a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“The main trigger for FPI selling in 2022 is the rising interest rates in the US and INR depreciation,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at .



“Now it appears that the dollar has bottomed out. The dollar index is now below 104 from its recent peak of 114, and if this trend sustains, FPIs are likely to turn buyers in India in 2023,” he said.

IPO

Radiant Cash Management Services is likely to debut on the bourses on Wednesday. According to the latest available data, shares of the company were trading at a premium of Rs 4 to its issue price of Rs 99 in the grey or unofficial market.

Technicals

After registering weekly losses for three consecutive weeks, the Nifty50 posted net gains in the last week. But for the month, the index formed a bearish outside bar and an engulfing bear candle on the monthly charts, according to analysts.

“This shows that the index can remain under pressure in the short term. The daily chart shows that a rising trendline is acting as a resistance with the key DMAs,” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, head of technical research at Sharekhan by .

The index can witness a short-term consolidation in the range of 17800-18400 points. Once the short-term consolidation phase is over, then the index can resume its larger uptrend and head towards the all-time high of 18887 in the next couple of months, the analyst said.

