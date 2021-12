COVID-19: Victims and relatives feel ‘betrayed’ over Prime Minister picture

(STL.News) Relatives who couldn’t properly say goodbye to loved ones in lockdown voice their fury over the Prime Minister’s behavior.

A picture portraying Boris Johnson having cheese and wine with his wife and 17 members of staff in the garden of Number 10 has raised questions about the Prime Minister’s conduct.

Sky’s Becky Johnson spoke to some of the people who feel betrayed.

SOURCE: Sky News via YouTube