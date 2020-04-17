COVID-19 Associated Deaths in City of St Louis MO Reach 28

Another death associated with COVID-19 announced in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis Department of Health announced that it has been notified of another death associated with COVID-19. An African American male in his 50’s brings the city’s total to 28. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws.

With the announcement today of the extension of the city’s stay at home order, it is critical that the community continue to build on the success of the public health guidance that has been issued. Being serious about staying at home, continuing to practice physical distancing and wearing a face mask if you must go out, and regularly washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available are measures we must continue doing to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, there were nine pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 181 persons being monitored, and 766 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.