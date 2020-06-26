COVID-19 ALERT: Fraudulent Facemask Flyers

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina today urged the public to be aware regarding fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the United States Department of Justice’s seal.

hese postings, cards, and flyers were not issued by the Department of Justice and are not endorsed by the Department.

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” said U.S. Attorney Martin. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”

U.S. Attorney Martin urges the public not to rely on the information contained in these postings and flyers and to visit http://www.ADA.gov for official information about the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth facial coverings in areas where social distancing guidelines may be difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transition.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE