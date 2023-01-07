COVA (COVA) Rises 14.42%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

COVA (COVA) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Saturday, the crypto has added 14.42% to $0.00001580684577.

InvestorsObserver is giving COVA a 98 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on COVA!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives COVA a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

COVA’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.COVA price is trading above resistance. With support near $0.0000124346938601702 and resistance at $0.0000156028004194849. This positions COVA out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

