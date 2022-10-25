Finance

Couple charged in Hawaii tourist boat fraud scheme that netted $28M from 400 investors, prosecutors say

October 25, 2022
Hattie Francis

A couple is facing criminal charges after federal prosecutors said they defrauded hundreds of investors out of $28 million with false claims about building a watercraft that could partially submerge to give passengers underwater views.

Curtiss Jackson, 69, and Jamey Jackson, 59, used a large sum of the money for their own benefit, including for luxury homes in California and Hawaii, a Mercedes-Benz, vacations, psychics and marijuana, the Department of Justice announced in an indictment unsealed this week.

According to court documents, the married couple, respectively Semisub’s CEO and President, would use funds raised from the sale of securities to develop and build a fleet of semi-submersible vessels for tourism and other commercial purposes and raised over $28 million from more than 400 investors.

Curtiss Jackson lives in Honolulu and his wife currently lives in Lake Worth, Florida, prosecutors said.