County Group acquires Noida land for Rs 450 crore

Noida-based County Group has acquired a 27-acre land parcel from (IBHFL) for Rs 450 crore, said two people aware of the deal.

The land originally belonged to the Ambience group, but Housing Finance, which had extended loans and had balance dues of over Rs 2,500 to the group, has been selling its properties to recover the money.

The County Group also plans to clear the dues owed to the Noida Authority on the acquired land and will be responsible for getting the requisite clearances to launch a luxury project.

“The project will be a mix of luxury and super luxury and have all the modern amenities. We will try to replicate our flagship project, Cleo County,” said Amit Modi, director, County Group.

IBHFL recently acquired four floors of a property in South Delhi’s Anand Lok from Sheela Gehlot, wife of Raj Singh Gehlot, promoter of the Ambience Group, for Rs 60 crore.

According to the documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the floors were sold for Rs 15 crore each, except for the first floor, which was sold for Rs 14.85 crore.

Real estate developer Elan Group recently acquired a 7.65-acre land parcel in Gurgaon from Ambience Group for about Rs 200 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance did not respond to ET’s email query till press time.

“After Indiabulls decided to auction the Vasant Kunj mall of Ambience over debt, the real estate developer agreed to sell its assets. Indiabulls is looking to recover about Rs 2,500 crore and is in the process of selling other properties as well,” said one of the person cited earlier, who did not wish to be identified.

County Group is also developing a 1.1 million square foot mixed-use commercial development, County Courtyard, at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, in Delhi.

The project has two towers with six floors of retail stores and 38 office floors each, along with dining and entertainment spaces boasting a four-screen multiplex.

“This project will be developed in phases, and we are finalising the design. We will launch the project as soon as we have all the clearances,” said Modi.

