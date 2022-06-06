Counselor Chollet’s Travel to Thailand, Singapore & Brunei

Counselor Chollet’s Travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Brunei

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet will travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Brunei June 7-14. At each stop, he will follow up on the outcomes of last month’s U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC and reaffirm the commitment of the United States to work with allies and partners to restore Burma’s path to democracy.

In Thailand, Counselor Chollet will meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and multilateral issues, as well as meet with international humanitarian organizations, civil society, and other stakeholders to discuss U.S. efforts to support the people of Burma. In Singapore, Counselor Chollet will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue and participate in a panel discussion on the conflict in Burma with senior officials. And in Brunei, Counselor Chollet will meet with Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof and other senior officials, as well as civil society leaders.

Along with Deputy Secretary Sherman’s travel this week to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos, Counselor Chollet’s visit highlights the deep U.S. commitment to the important ASEAN and bilateral partnerships in Southeast Asia.