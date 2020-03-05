Council Bluffs Man Shawn Morgal Sentenced to Prison for Firearm Offense

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on March 4, 2020, Shawn Morgal, age 55, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Morgal was sentenced to 27 months in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of three years.

On May 21, 2018, the Council Bluffs Police Department received a report of a theft from a local gun store. Morgal admitted to stealing a pistol from the gun store and later trading it in exchange for controlled substances.

This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

