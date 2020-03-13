Council Bluffs Man Jordan James Collier Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on March 12, 2020, Jordan James Collier, age 31, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Collier was sentenced to 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentencing was the result of an investigation which began with a call from the American Inn in Council Bluffs regarding a firearm located in a patron’s room. Upon arrival, officers entered the room and located a black and silver, .32 caliber revolver on the bed along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. The defendant was contacted as he returned to the hotel room and it was determined he had previously been convicted and sentenced in the Southern District of Iowa for the crime of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, making his possession of firearms or ammunition illegal.

This matter was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

