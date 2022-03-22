Cottage Grove: Michael Thomas Plea Guilty to Bank Robbery

Cottage Grove Man, Michael Thomas Prall Pleads Guilty to Bank Robbery

(STL.News) A Cottage Grove man has pleaded guilty today to bank robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats.

According to court documents, in November 2021, Michael Thomas Prall, 43, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal thousands of dollars from three separate banks. On November 5, 2021, Prall stole approximately $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington. On November 19, 2021, Prall stole approximately $4,589 from a Bremer Bank in Woodbury. On November 30, 2021, Prall stole approximately $775 from a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove.

Prall pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz. A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later time.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Cottage Grove Police Department, the Woodbury Police Department, the Bloomington Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today