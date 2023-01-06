Costco stock surges on stronger than expected sales report

Eric Thayer Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was the top gainer in the S&P in Friday’s trading after posting stronger than expected sales for the month of December. The Washington-based retail giant notched $23.8B in sales for the month, up 7% from the prior year. US comparable sales excluding gas and foreign exchange impacts for December were up 6.4%, comfortably above the 5% consensus expectation. Shares shot to an over 7% gain during the day’s trading, touching a high near $484 in morning session. The stronger than expected report was welcomed by analysts after a downbeat November report prompted a sharp decline for the stock only a month ago. “The comparisons for holiday 2022 suggested a back ended loaded period and COST’s results exhibit this. We see COST’s December comps as not only positive for COST but for the near term retail outlook in general,” DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker advised. He added that traffic trends showed strong improvements sequentially, reinforcing his upbeat take on the results. Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly echoed those observations, adding that an extra selling day ahead of the Christmas holiday likely aided results. Still, he retained a Hold-equivalent rating given an uncertain trajectory into 2023. “We continue to have concerns about slowing sales momentum to come with disinflation and the lapping of very tough general merchandise comparisons,” Kelly warned. Dig into the company’s valuation.