Corrupted file to blame for flight disruptions (update)

toondelamour A corrupted digital file was the source of travel headaches on Wednesday, according to the FAA. “Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file,” a spokesperson told Seeking Alpha. “At this time, there is no evidence of a cyberattack. The FAA is working diligently to further pinpoint the causes of this issue and take all needed steps to prevent this kind of disruption from happening again.” Planes across the US were grounded for hours on Wednesday and delays progressed throughout the day due to the outage. According to FlightAware, nearly 11,000 flights were either delayed or canceled in the US on Wednesday, including 61% of flights scheduled by Southwest Airlines. Airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Alaska Airlines (ALK), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Sun Country (SNCY), Frontier Air Group (ULCC), Hawaiian Airlines (HA), Skywest (SKYW), Allegiant (ALGT), Mesa Air Group (MESA), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF). Read more on similar issues that hit Canadian air traffic controllers on Wednesday as well. This story has been updated to add FAA comment.