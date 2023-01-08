Corporate Radar: TCS, Emerald Leasing & others to declare results

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for Monday.

The IT giant will kick off the Q3 earnings season and is likely to announce the third interim dividend for FY 2023. The IT company in the second quarter paid Rs 8 per share as dividend. The company has set January 17 as the record date for the likely dividend, while its shares will trade ex-dividend on January 16.

Emerald



The company will be announcing its Q3 results on Monday. The finance sector company is a multibagger with a three-year return of 246%.

Visco Trade Associate

The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider the merger of Skypack Vanijya (transferor company) and Twinkle Fiscal and Impex Services (second transferor company). It is another multibagger company with a one-year return at 381%.



The company’s board meeting is scheduled for later in the week for considering share buyback. The finance-investment sector company is a multibagger with one-year return at 192%.

On Friday, the company in its board meeting approved shifting & maintenance of books of accounts at a place other than its Registered Office.

Ineos Styrolutions

In a filing on Friday, the company informed that its name has been changed to Styrenix Performance Materials Limited. The company had received approval from its shareholders for the same through the postal ballot concluded on December 31, 2022, and the results of which were disseminated and uploaded on January 03, 2023.



The company via a filing had made a disclosure of defaults on payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/financial institutions and unlisted debt securities by the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

