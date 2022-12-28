Corporate Radar: Smallcap stock to go ex-dividend and more

A host of corporate actions and board meetings are scheduled for Thursday.

and Resorts (India) shall trade ex-dividend in respect of its interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. A day before the ex-dividend date, shares of the hotel company stock traded lower at Rs 86.5 per share.



Amarnath Securities will be announcing its quarterly results. The company’s board meet is scheduled to take place today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company along with a limited review report for the half year ended on September 30, 2022 and/or to discuss any other business/matter with the permission of chair.

Puravankara

The board of the company will meet to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures by way of private placement in one or more tranches.

AF Enterprises

The finance company will be mulling over the rights issue of equity shares. Shares of the company ahead of the board meet were locked in the 5% upper circuit.

The diversified commercial services company’s board meeting is scheduled today to consider and approve the afresh valuation report as per the instructions received from exchange from registered valuer, for the purpose of Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of amalgamation of the company as well as any other matter with the permission of the chair.

Shares of the tea and coffee company will be considering a preferential share issue.

Shares of the diamond and jewellery company hit 5% upper circuit ahead of the board meeting scheduled for bonus share and stock split.

On Wednesday, the company informed that the trading window shall remain closed for dealing in the equity shares of IDFC Limited for all the board members and employees and their respective dependent family members from Sunday, January 01, 2023 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results. The date of Board Meeting for declaration of the financial results of the company for the quarter ending on December 31, 2022, will be intimated to you in due course, added the filing.

