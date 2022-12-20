Corporate Radar: Sheela Foam to go ex-bonus & more

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for Wednesday.

Shares of Sheel Foam will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. The record date for the bonus shares based on which investors’ eligibility will be determined on December 22.

Bombay Rayon will convene the board meeting to consider, approve and take on record the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and six months ended on 30 September, 2022.

Vivo Bio Tech’s board will be meeting to mull preferential share issue. Rhetan TMT’s board will meet to decide on stock split as well as bonus share issue.

Also, Industrial will hold a board meeting to consider and approve appointment of directors and change of address for keeping books of accounts and papers.

Going ahead, the shares of Zim Lab, and will turn ex-bonus this week.

Also, the shares of Quint Digital will turn ex-rights in the ratio of 42:37 on December 22.

