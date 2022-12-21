Corporate Radar: Precision Wires to go ex-bonus and more

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for today.

Shares of will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:2, while the shares of Zim Lab will go ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:1

Shares of will trade ex-rights in respect of its rights issue of 42:37 offered at a price of Rs 50 per share.

Supreme Infrastructure’s board will meet for its quarterly results.

Rhetan TMT on Wednesday announced a stock split as well as bonus share issue. The company recommended bonus shares in the ratio of 11:4 and 1:10 stock split.

Spandana Sphoorty’s board yesterday considered and approved the issue of non-convertible debentures.

