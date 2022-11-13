Corporate Radar: Power Grid to go ex-dividend; Arfin India stock split & more

There are a host of board meetings and corporate actions lined up for Monday.

Power Grid (Rs 5 per share), SMC Global (Rs 1.2 per share), EPL (Rs 2.15 per share), (Re 1 per share) and Jamna Auto (Re 0.8 per share) will trade ex-dividend today.

Shares of Arfin India will trade ex-split in the ratio of 1:10. The company’s shares will be sub-divided from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1.

Also, shares of Compuage Solutions will go ex-rights for the rights issue of eight shares for every 25 shares held offered at the rate of Rs 20 per share.

, , , , GE Power, , , Bharat Forge, CESC, Dish TV, , FDC, Future Lifestyle, GMR Airports, , , , Khaitan, , , MMTC and DCX Systems among others will be announcing results.

The board of Inventure Growth will meet to consider various capital-raising options.

Also, the board of , and GM Polyplast will mull over the bonus share issue.