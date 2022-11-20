Corporate Radar: Oil India to go ex-dividend, Easy Trip Planners stock split and more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings lined up for Monday.

Stocks of Praveg Communications (Rs 4 per share), (Rs 850 per share), (Rs 7 per share), (Re 0.90 per share), Oil India (Rs 4.50 per share), (Re 0.75 per share), (Rs 9.10 per share), & Retail (Re 0.70 per share), (Rs 7 per share), (Rs 12 per share) and (Rs 4 per share) will trade ex-dividend today.

, and will be announcing their Q2 results.

shares will trade ex-bonus. Also, the stock will trade ex-split in the ratio of 1:2.

The board of will meet to consider and approve the date, time, and venue for holding the extraordinary general meeting of the company and other related matters.

