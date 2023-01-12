Corporate Radar: Multibagger chemical stock to trade ex-split; Vijay Kedia stock to mull fund raising & more

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for Friday.: The multibagger diversified chemicals stock will split in face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2 i.e. in the ratio of 1:5. The company’s stock in the last three years has yielded a return of 1098%. Trading at a discount of 29% from its 52-week high price, the company is into supplying global companies across steel, glass, pharmaceutical, and dyes, leather and allied industries.Heritage Foods: Vijay Kedia-held company will meet for mulling fundraising plans. The company primarily has two business divisions — Dairy and Renewable Energy. The annual turnover of stood at Rs 26,4290 lakh in the financial year 2021-22.: TV Broadcasting and software production company is a multibagger stocks. It is likely to declare its results today. The company’s stock has given a return of 500% in the last 3 years. “The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022,” said the company in its exchange filing.Choice International: This stock held by Kela stock will also release its results today. The company is among the leading financial services conglomerate catering globally. In the September quarter, the company’s net sales were at Rs 74.07 crore, 21% higher on a year-on-year basis.Wipro: after other IT majors will table its results today. The company will also be mulling over the interim dividend. Brokerage firm Sharekhan expects the company to post 1 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) CC revenue growth. In the calendar year 2022, the company declared a total of 2 dividends amounting to Rs 6.