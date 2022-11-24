Corporate Radar: Maharashtra Seamless to go ex-bonus, IEX share buyback and more

There are a host of corporate actions and board meetings scheduled for Friday.

Share of Manaksia (Rs 3 per share), Nile (Rs 2 per share), Global (Rs 2 per share), Golechha Global Finance (Re 1 per share) and Abans Enterprises (Re 0.10 per share) will trade ex-dividend today.

, , & Infrastructure will trade ex-bonus.

Shares of will trade ex-split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 apiece, while shares of Dev Information Technologies will turn ex-split from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

A meeting of the board of directors of (IEX) is also scheduled to be held to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

R Systems’ board of directors will meet today to consider the delisting of the company’s shares.

