Corporate Radar: GM Polyplast, SecUR Credentials to go ex-bonus, board meetings and more

A host of board meetings and corporate actions are scheduled for Wednesday.

Shares of GM Polyplast will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 6:1, implying eligible shareholders will be getting six shares for every one share held. Ahead of the ex-bonus date, shares of the company ended lower by over 2% at Rs 1210.



Shares of the diversified commercial services will turn ex-bonus for the company’s bonus share issue in the ratio of 3:1.



The company will be coming up with its quarterly results.



The company’s board will meet to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company along with a limited review report for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2022.



The company will release its unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) along with Limited Review Report and its annexures for the quarter ended 30th June, 2022.

The company’s board meet is scheduled to consider voluntary delisting of shares.

The company shall meet to mull over stock split.



The company’s board meeting will be held to consider the appointment of Ritesh Sharma of M/s R & J Co as a Secretarial Auditor of the company to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2022-2023.



The company’s board meeting will be convened to consider the resignation of Pratik Kalsariya of M/s K. Pratik & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company.



The company’s board meeting is fixed to deliberate an increase in authorised capital.



The company’s board meet is scheduled to approve the notice of postal ballot as well as to approve the appointment of Scrutinizer for upcoming Postal Ballot e-voting.



The company will be meeting to consider an increase in authorised share capital.



The company’s board will be meeting to deliberate on stock split.

The company’s board meeting is scheduled to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2022.



The company’s board will be meeting for an increase in authorised capital.