Corporate Radar: Coal India, P&G Health to go ex-dividend; Modis Navnirman stock split & more

Shares of Procter and Gamble Health (Rs 11.5 per share), Amara Raja Batteries (Rs 2.9 per share), Coal India (Rs 15 per share), Gloster (Rs 50 per share) and Aegis Logistics (Rs 2 per share) will go ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Also, today is the record date for dividends announced by Amrutanjan Health, Jamna Auto, SMC Global, EPL and Power Grid Corporation.

Shares of Modis Navnirman will trade ex-bonus in the ratio of 3:1.

Shares of will trade ex-rights for the rights issue of 1 share for every 1 share held offered at the rate of Rs 10.

, , and are among the companies that will reveal their Q2 results today.

